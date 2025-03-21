Eric Metcalf Names Which Player Browns Should Draft At No. 2

The 2025 NFL Draft is still over a month away, but the majority of NFL coverage seems to be centered around this massive event.

Free agency has put a pause in this conversation at times, but with many teams around the league needing to hit it big with their early-round picks, the draft means so much, which is why this conversation is warranted.

The Cleveland Browns, for instance, are hoping whoever they pick at No. 2 overall can help transform them into a contender.

That player won’t be able to do it alone, of course, but they could be a catalyst for change.

With that being said, analysts and fans have come up with their own opinions about who they think the team should select in the first round, and many opinions and options have been thrown out there.

Former Browns player Eric Metcalf gave his two cents on the team’s draft pick in a recent segment of “The Return with Josh & Maria Cribbs.”

“I’m drafting Abdul Carter with the second pick,” Metcalf said.

In Metcalf’s mind, Carter, a defensive player, has less inherent risk than an offensive player might have for the Browns.

Whether they would take a swing at a quarterback or a player like Travis Hunter, Metcalf believes it’s in their best interest to move forward with a strong defender to pair with Myles Garrett to make a lethal tandem on their defensive line.

The Browns could address quarterback and some of their offensive holes later in the draft, but Carter might be too strong of a prospect to pass up.

