Insider Believes Browns Could Make Unpopular Move In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation is a bit of a headache again.

Their primary option, Russell Wilson, signed with the New York Giants.

With Aaron Rodgers not looking like a realistic option, Kenny Pickett is currently the only healthy quarterback under contract.

However, it seems like the team is very high on the former Pittsburgh Steelers QB, which is why they might not even take a quarterback at No. 2.

With that in mind, Tony Grossi believes they could even trade down.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi claimed that the Browns are still considering trading down from No. 2.

“I think that’s very much in play,” Grossi said.

He claimed that the Las Vegas Raiders could be interested in moving all the way up to No. 2 to get Shedeur Sanders.

Of course, this is all speculation at this point.

There have been countless conflicting reports about the Browns’ plans at No. 2.

From taking Travis Hunter to trading up to get Cam Ward, it seems like everything is on the table right now.

This NFL Draft creates a complicated situation for the team.

On the one hand, the Browns need a quarterback in the worst way.

On the other hand, these quarterbacks aren’t very promising.

So, if the team isn’t fully sold on any of them, and they still think they would be better off by taking a player with a higher upside, even if the positional value isn’t the same, they should go in a different direction with their pick.

