Chris Simms Says Shedeur Sanders Will Face ‘Big Test’ This Week

Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns just had the best game of his rookie season, but he is adamant about not slowing down or taking it easy now. In fact, he said that his main focus is on the Chicago Bears this week and building upon the progress he has already shown.

Speaking on NBC, Chris Simms discussed the “big test” that Sanders will experience versus the Bears, noting that the game will be on the road and viewed as a “building block” performance.

He will be battling the Bears as well as their loud, loyal fans, and the expectations that seem to follow him everywhere.

Still, Simms has been impressed by Sanders, and he thinks he could deliver another strong performance.

“This is gonna be a test this week. He’s gonna go to Chicago, he’s gonna play on the road. He’s gotta deal with the crowd noise and all of that. It’s gonna be another building block to see what he’s all about,” Simms said.

Playing against the Bears will be very different than playing against the Titans, and Sanders could run into a lot of problems in Chicago. That could slow him down, and it may be a stinging reminder of how young and inexperienced he is, as well as how dysfunctional his offensive line can be.

At the same time, Sanders could continue to play well, especially since he just had a strong showing against Tennessee. That game certainly inspired some fans, and it may have helped Sanders, too.

The hope is that no matter what happens in the game against Chicago, Sanders will keep displaying his dedication and progress.

Most people believe the Browns won’t overtake the Bears, but they are hopeful for another game that shows Sanders is on the right track to be the future of this franchise.

