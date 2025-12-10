Shedeur Sanders Shares Honest Take About His New Role

After a long and complicated start to the season, the Cleveland Browns have seen a lot of Shedeur Sanders lately. He has enjoyed three starts as the team’s quarterback so far, and it was announced that he’d keep that role for the remainder of the year.

That’s a massive honor, especially for someone who has heard a lot of questions and suspicions about his capabilities on the field. But Sanders recently stated that he isn’t thinking about being a starter for the rest of the year.

Speaking to the media, he said he is solely thinking about this week’s game against the Chicago Bears. He also added that he’s thankful for the chance he has been given, but not entirely satisfied with himself or the state of his team.

“Anything past that, I’m not really focused on, honestly. I’m thankful for it, but I’m not content,” Sanders said.

#Browns Shedeur Sanders said he’s not content, but thankful to be the starting QB going forward pic.twitter.com/oxbZhA4hRP — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 10, 2025

That is a strong leadership statement from Sanders, one that will surely make many fans of the team happy. It proves that Sanders is attempting to be in charge of the Browns in multiple ways and isn’t just paying attention to his own career.

Sanders has done more than enough to keep his starting position over Dillon Gabriel for the remainder of the season, but things are very murky beyond that. There are numerous questions about who the Browns will select in the draft, what they will do with Gabriel, and how Deshaun Watson’s expected return will impact the situation.

Because of all that, it feels like Sanders is still auditioning for this team in some ways. He has claimed the spot as starting QB for the rest of this year, but any hard work and achievements now could help him keep that job next season and beyond.

He has achieved one major goal by becoming the team’s starter, but Sanders says he isn’t letting it go to his head or thinking about it too much. Instead, he is zeroed in on making this team better.

