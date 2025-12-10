Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders Shares Honest Take About His New Role

Shedeur Sanders Shares Honest Take About His New Role

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Shedeur Sanders Shares Honest Take About His New Role
(Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

 

After a long and complicated start to the season, the Cleveland Browns have seen a lot of Shedeur Sanders lately. He has enjoyed three starts as the team’s quarterback so far, and it was announced that he’d keep that role for the remainder of the year.

That’s a massive honor, especially for someone who has heard a lot of questions and suspicions about his capabilities on the field. But Sanders recently stated that he isn’t thinking about being a starter for the rest of the year.

Speaking to the media, he said he is solely thinking about this week’s game against the Chicago Bears. He also added that he’s thankful for the chance he has been given, but not entirely satisfied with himself or the state of his team.

“Anything past that, I’m not really focused on, honestly. I’m thankful for it, but I’m not content,” Sanders said.

That is a strong leadership statement from Sanders, one that will surely make many fans of the team happy. It proves that Sanders is attempting to be in charge of the Browns in multiple ways and isn’t just paying attention to his own career.

Sanders has done more than enough to keep his starting position over Dillon Gabriel for the remainder of the season, but things are very murky beyond that. There are numerous questions about who the Browns will select in the draft, what they will do with Gabriel, and how Deshaun Watson’s expected return will impact the situation.

Because of all that, it feels like Sanders is still auditioning for this team in some ways. He has claimed the spot as starting QB for the rest of this year, but any hard work and achievements now could help him keep that job next season and beyond.

He has achieved one major goal by becoming the team’s starter, but Sanders says he isn’t letting it go to his head or thinking about it too much. Instead, he is zeroed in on making this team better.

NEXT:  Shedeur Sanders Addresses Viral On-Field Controversy
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Shedeur Sanders Addresses Viral On-Field Controversy
A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
Familiar Face Returns To Browns’ Defensive Line
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 05: Bernie Kosar speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIX on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Bernie Kosar Gives Worrisome Health Update
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Bruce Arians Predicts Coaching Shakeup That Could Hit Browns
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Martin Emerson Jr. #23 makes his way onto the field prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Get Encouraging Injury Update On Martin Emerson Jr.
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A general view during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
New Mock Draft Suggests Unexpected Pick For Browns
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

Browns Nation