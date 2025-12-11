Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, December 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Skip Bayless Says Browns Have Found Who They Have Been Looking For

Skip Bayless Says Browns Have Found Who They Have Been Looking For

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Skip Bayless Says Browns Have Found Who They Have Been Looking For
(Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

 

The Cleveland Browns went into this season with a four-man quarterback competition, which is hardly the recipe for a successful season in the NFL. Because of that, it’s no surprise the Browns are 3-10, but there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Shedeur Sanders has made the last three starts at quarterback and has showed plenty of promise, including in a most recent loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 where he racked up nearly 400 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns. He played well enough to encourage the coaching staff to name him the starter for the rest of the season, but Skip Bayless believes he could be the answer for much longer than that.

Bayless has been an avid Sanders supporter for a long time, as have many of the biggest figures in the media.

During a recent episode of The Arena: Gridiron, he said he believes Cleveland has its franchise QB.

“You saw a potential franchise quarterback. I think they’ve found who they’ve been looking for.”

With two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, the Browns have the picks to go get a potential franchise QB in April, but Sanders is putting pressure on that idea. His ability to push the ball down the field has opened the offense up and provided a bright light in a dark season.

With four more starts to go this season, Sanders will have plenty of chances to prove that his performance up to this point hasn’t been a fluke. Cleveland’s last four games are against three likely playoff teams and Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals, so the level of competition is going up considerably.

He can’t face the Titans every week, and if he can come close to that level of performance against some of the league’s best teams, he truly has a chance to solidify himself as the franchise QB. Many fans wanted this for months, and that day has finally here.

Shedeur Sanders could legitimately be the guy.

NEXT:  Browns Defender Has Quietly Emerged Among NFL's Best
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Insider Reveals How Browns Will Evaluate Shedeur Sanders’ Future
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Harold Fannin Jr. #44 and Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns talk at the line of scrimmage against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Rookie Is Excelling With Shedeur Sanders At QB
CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 04: (L to R) NBC Sports commentators Jac Collinsworth, Chris Simms and Rodney Harrison laugh during a segment prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.
Chris Simms Says Shedeur Sanders Will Face ‘Big Test’ This Week
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns visits with family prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Analyst Believes Shedeur Sanders Could Win Surprising NFL Award
cleveland browns helmet
Browns Sign Safety To Practice Squad
TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils watches warm ups to the college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Sun Devil Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona.
Herm Edwards Names Browns Player As Greatest In NFL History
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation