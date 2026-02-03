Chris Simms Uses Two Words To Describe Browns’ Coaching Hire

The Cleveland Browns’ announcement of Todd Monken as their newest head coach was met with varying responses. Some were very excited about the hire, believing that his offensive prowess would serve the team well. Others weren’t so sure, mainly concerned that the organization didn’t move forward with Jim Schwartz, their highly-regarded DC.

Analyst Chris Simms seems to be in the first camp, as he talked through his thoughts in a recent video shared via the NFL on NBC.

He described the Browns’ hiring of Todd Monken as an ‘incredible decision.’

“I find that to be an incredible decision. I think most of the league thought Jim Schwartz was going to be the head coach. That to me was a shocker. ” Simms said.

He also mentioned that the Browns had an opportunity to have “one of the best defensive minds in the sport” as their head coach, but decided Monken was their guy anyway. They went all-in on Monken, someone who has already worked with the Browns and has been in their division for the past three years with the Baltimore Ravens.

This decision will undoubtedly be placed under a microscope for the foreseeable future, as the Browns have been among the worst teams in the NFL over the past two seasons. They’ve only won eight games during that time, and their offense is said to be their weakest link.

If Monken can’t help improve that unit quickly, he could be packing his bags sooner rather than later. The NFL is a results-based league, of course, but teams are being less and less patient with coaches and players.

If a coach or player doesn’t provide them nearly instant value, teams are moving quicker than ever to the next big thing, hoping they turn out better than what they had previously. Monken’s time with the Ravens was mostly positive, and Lamar Jackson winning the MVP award during his tenure there certainly helps his case.

However, the Browns don’t have a QB like Jackson on the roster, at least at the moment, so he certainly has his work cut out for him. This will continue to be a situation to monitor, one that has the attention of more than just Browns fans.

