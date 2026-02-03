Browns Have A Big Question Looming This Offseason

This could end up being one of the most important offseasons in the history of the Cleveland Browns. The team has many choices to make, and each will be vitally important to their future.

But what are the most pressing issues facing the Browns right now? While speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Scott Petrak talked about what should be at the top of the Browns’ to-do list in the offseason.

He said the team has to decide what to do with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and then determine who will be their quarterback.

“After finding the coach and then figuring out the Jim Schwartz thing, what they’re doing at QB this offseason is No. 1 on the list of priorities and big questions facing the Browns,” Petrak said.

"After finding the coach and then figure out the Jim Schwartz thing, what they're doing at QB this offseason is No. 1 on the list of priorities and big questions facing the Browns." 🚨 @ScottPetrak w/ @CLETalkingHeads on #Browns HC Todd Monken's thoughts on Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/g9AaKLkxKq — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 2, 2026

Once again, they will have options. They could stick with Shedeur Sanders, who showed promise but inconsistency during his first season. They could also focus on the draft and attempt to grab a new rookie. Finally, they could test free agency and find someone such as Malik Willis.

And, of course, the Browns could also turn to Dillon Gabriel or Deshaun Watson.

If they decide to try someone new at QB, they will hear cries from the fans who feel Sanders didn’t receive a fair shot. However, if they stick with Sanders and give him another shot, they will face criticism about wasting the team’s limited timetable as he develops and grows. No matter what, there will be numerous fans questioning Cleveland’s choices.

Monken will be holding his first press conference on Tuesday, and the press might pounce on this issue right away, demanding some sort of clarity from him.

Schwartz. The draft. Injuries. The quarterback. Many topics will be addressed on Tuesday, and all of them are significant.

The team has made its choice for head coach; now ownership and their new leader have to focus all of their attention on figuring out who will be the QB when next season kicks off.

NEXT:

A Surprising Possibility Is Being Raised About Jim Schwartz