New RB Could Be The Identity Spark The Browns Need

The Cleveland Browns let one of the best players in franchise history walk away in free agency.

They didn’t seem to trust Nick Chubb to return to his old form, and they chose to revamp their running backs corps with younger players.

Fortunately for them, they might have a suitable replacement in their ranks already.

At least, that’s how team analyst Mac Blank feels.

He took to X to share a clip of Quinshon Judkins’ college highlights, and he claimed that he’s just the guy the Browns need to restore their ‘smash mouth’ identity in the running game.

Kevin Stefanski's play-action is great, but it doesn't matter if the run game isn't a legit threat I'm convinced Quinshon Judkins will restore that smash mouth identity#DawgPound

The Browns will most likely be a run-heavy team this season, regardless of who gets the nod to start behind center.

That’s when Kevin Stefanski’s offense has been at its best.

The offensive line will be under a lot of pressure to return to their usual ways after a subpar campaign last season, but now that they’re back to full strength and will most likely return to their previous scheme, they should be just fine.

Judkins was one of the most dominant forces out of the backfield in all of college football last season, teaming up with TreVeyon Henderson en route to a national championship.

The Browns will also have another promising young running back in Dylan Sampson.

He dominated at Tennessee and looks like a perfect complement for Judkins.

This team was known for its determination to run the football down the opposition’s throat, and going back to that identity will be crucial to their success this season.

