David Njoku Shares His Thoughts About Missing Games

Against the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener, Cleveland tight end David Njoku began the season where he left off last year, snagging four catches for 44 yards en route to what might have been another big day for the Pro Bowl tight end.

An injury during the third quarter sent Njoku off the field as he suffered a high-ankle sprain, a setback that cost him the remainder of that contest as well as the next three games.

Although officially listed as questionable, the Cleveland tight end looks primed to make his return on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Analyst Justin Cooper shared on X Njoku’s thoughts about missing time this season, especially on how tough it has been for him to see the Browns losing multiple games to start the year.

“I just want to be out there for my team,” Njoku said, adding, “I want to be out giving them the energy that they require, and vice versa.”

#Browns David Njoku on how tough it’s been to be off the field during this losing streak. pic.twitter.com/7BZvoPv2Nq — Coop (@JJCoop25) October 4, 2024

This week, Njoku is listed as questionable for the first time since his injury, giving fans hope that he’ll be able to make the field against the Commanders.

Last year, Njoku blew past his previous personal bests to set new marks.

The tight end caught 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns in 2023, stats that ranked either first or second on the team in all three categories.

He was rewarded with his first-ever Pro Bowl trip after the season.

The Browns are on the road for the second consecutive contest this week when face the Commanders.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Nick Chubb's Practice