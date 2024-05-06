David Njoku Enjoying His Time With Famous TE In Viral Video

Browns tight end David Njoku is having one terrific offseason.

Entering his eighth season with Cleveland, Njoku finished the 2023 campaign with career highs in catches (81), receiving yards (882), and touchdowns (6).

While Njoku has been spotted working out with teammates – and catching fish during the weekend – in South Florida last month, Njoku took a break from reeling in fish and passes to hang out with another fellow tight end this weekend.

NFL analyst Brad Stainbrook shared on Twitter an Instagram story late Sunday night from Njoku where the Browns athlete was seen partying with Kansas City Chiefs legendary tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce – a native of Cleveland – shares a special bond with Njoku.

The two paired up at the first-ever Tight End University in 2021, a three-day program dedicated to players at that position that Kelce (along with George Kittle and Greg Olsen) created shortly after the COVID pandemic.

Njoku has high regard for Kelce, noting he believes the Kansas City athlete is an “animal” on the football field in a recent interview.

Kelce was in Louisville over the weekend at the Kentucky Derby, hanging out with several athletes at Churchill Downs.

Included in that celebrity list was Cleveland’s backup quarterback Jameis Winston, who shared a photograph of the two on his Twitter account.

Happy Derby Day! 🐎 pic.twitter.com/4taONNCMqh — Just Win Management Group (@JustWinMGMT) May 4, 2024

For his career, Njoku has caught 287 passes for 3,264 yards and 25 touchdowns through his first seven seasons as a professional athlete.

Njoku arrived in Cleveland after playing for the Miami Hurricanes in college where he played only two seasons before declaring for the NFL draft after the 2016 season.

NEXT:

Browns Sign Veteran Center To Roster