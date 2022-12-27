3 Coaching Staff Changes That Need To Be Made This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns will grapple with tough decisions during the offseason.

Presumably, every part of the team will be evaluated and reevaluated.

It feels like coaching staff changes should happen because this staff had a star-studded roster that will finish well below .500.

The Cleveland #Browns have become The Cleveland #Excuses. 9 Losses and Excuses in 2022: Stefanski

Watson rust

WRs drops

Weather

Special Teams

Joe Woods

Bad tackling

Cade York

Mike Priefer I’m sick of losing. So are most fans. @egoldie80 — angryindiansfans (@angryindiansfan) December 24, 2022

Here are three coaching staff changes (in no particular order) that should be made this offseason.

1. Joe Woods, Defensive Coordinator

This is a no-brainer.

The greatest Christmas present the Browns could give fans is firing Joe Woods. pic.twitter.com/5szjOCONB9 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) December 24, 2022

For several weeks during the season, the hashtag #firejoewoods was viral after painful losses.

And for good reason.

Woods has not shown an ability to flex a game plan at half-time or during the game to make his defense more competitive.

Fundamentals like tackling and clean football that does not generate penalties are not characteristics of the 2022 Browns defense.

While there are player issues at given positions, Woods is still one of the biggest problems and needs to go.

2. Alex Van Pelt, Offensive Coordinator

It is unclear what AVP’s role is in this offense.

In prior seasons when there was not a QB coach on staff, AVP was more of a de facto QB coach.

This season, there is a QB coach, and for better or for worse, Coach Stefanski continues to call plays.

Van Pelt is not adding value at this point, and the Browns need to hire a top-notch offensive coordinator who also takes over playcalling.

I don’t need to be constantly reminded that Alex Van Pelt still exists on this staff. What does he even do? — Kevin Stefanski’s Burner (@NFL_COtY) December 24, 2022

3. Mike Priefer, Special Teams Coordinator

Priefer is a holdover from the Freddie Kitchens era.

The Browns need a new special teams coordinator specifically to help rookie kicker Cade York develop.

If Joe Woods and Mike Priefer are part of the @Browns organization in 2023, you might as well call it a season. Not one thing will change if that's the case. #Browns — Buckeyes Browns fan (@BuckeyesBrowns) December 26, 2022

Priefer also has not done well in developing the Browns’ return game or the hand team.

This may not be a comprehensive list.

You could make an argument for more coaching staff changes; the only two that should be safe are Bill Callahan (offensive line) and Stump Mitchell (running backs).