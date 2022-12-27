Browns Nation

3 Coaching Staff Changes That Need To Be Made This Offseason

By

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will grapple with tough decisions during the offseason.

Presumably, every part of the team will be evaluated and reevaluated.

It feels like coaching staff changes should happen because this staff had a star-studded roster that will finish well below .500.

Here are three coaching staff changes (in no particular order) that should be made this offseason.

 

1. Joe Woods, Defensive Coordinator

This is a no-brainer.

For several weeks during the season, the hashtag #firejoewoods was viral after painful losses.

And for good reason.

Woods has not shown an ability to flex a game plan at half-time or during the game to make his defense more competitive.

Fundamentals like tackling and clean football that does not generate penalties are not characteristics of the 2022 Browns defense.

While there are player issues at given positions, Woods is still one of the biggest problems and needs to go.

 

2. Alex Van Pelt, Offensive Coordinator

It is unclear what AVP’s role is in this offense.

In prior seasons when there was not a QB coach on staff, AVP was more of a de facto QB coach.

This season, there is a QB coach, and for better or for worse, Coach Stefanski continues to call plays.

Van Pelt is not adding value at this point, and the Browns need to hire a top-notch offensive coordinator who also takes over playcalling.

 

3. Mike Priefer, Special Teams Coordinator

Priefer is a holdover from the Freddie Kitchens era.

The Browns need a new special teams coordinator specifically to help rookie kicker Cade York develop.

Priefer also has not done well in developing the Browns’ return game or the hand team.

This may not be a comprehensive list.

You could make an argument for more coaching staff changes; the only two that should be safe are Bill Callahan (offensive line) and Stump Mitchell (running backs).

 

 

 

