2 Things Fans Should Watch In Browns’ Final 2 Games

The NFL season is coming down to two more games for the Cleveland Browns.

While the team isn’t making the playoffs for the second consecutive season, fans can still look forward to something in the next two games.

With the Browns facing the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, they can still play spoiler.

So what are two things fans can watch for during these two last games of the NFL season for the Browns?

Can Deshaun Watson Find His Grove In Cleveland?

Ever since coming back into the NFL, quarterback Deshaun Watson has been trying to find his groove in Stefanski’s offense.

The Saturday loss to the New Orleans Saints knocked the Browns out of playoff contention.

Watson completed only 15 of 31 passes for 135 yards and one interception.

If the Browns keep him in the lineup, fans can see if he will find his grove with their offense.

His two touchdowns and three interceptions in his four starts give fans a reason to see better play from him.

How Well Will The Browns Backups Play?

With the Browns out of playoff contention, they should play their backup players.

Players like D’Ernest Johnson, David Bell, Isaiah Thomas, and Alex Wright should all get more snaps.

With fans looking towards 2023, playing the backups can show fans how well their players can do next season.

It can also determine which players might stay with the team next season.