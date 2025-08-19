Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, August 19, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Colin Cowherd Has A Big Concern About Dillon Gabriel

Colin Cowherd Has A Big Concern About Dillon Gabriel

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Colin Cowherd Has A Big Concern About Dillon Gabriel
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have made up their minds.

They’re going with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback, at least to begin the season.

Now, they must figure out who’s going to be his primary backup.

Kenny Pickett should be in the lead for the job, but he also might be on his way out, given that the Browns may not want to carry four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

With that in mind, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd expressed a big concern about Dillon Gabriel.

The Browns need to figure out what they have with both of these players.

Each might be better suited as an NFL backup than a starter, and that’s fine, but the organization needs to know for sure.

That’s not going to happen with Flacco starting.

The Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and most signs point to their quarterback of the future being available then.

Of course, Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders still have a chance to prove the doubters wrong and show that they have what it takes to lead this franchise, but until then, it’s hard to feel confident about any of them.

NEXT:  Ryan Clark Says Browns Made Wrong QB Move
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation