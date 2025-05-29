Browns Nation

Colin Cowherd Makes Big Prediction About Browns’ QB Competition

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

 

The Cleveland Browns quarterback battle has taken an unexpected turn during organized team activities.

While most fifth-round picks spend their first season learning from the sidelines, Shedeur Sanders appears determined to rewrite that narrative.

The rookie has delivered consistently impressive performances that have caught the attention of coaches and analysts alike.

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd has seen enough to make his prediction on “The Herd.”

“Let’s put the numbers up for the television audience. It appears in the four quarterback derby, despite the fact that Shedeur Sanders had the fewest attempts, he was the most efficient and most productive with the fewest reps… I’ve seen enough. I’m calling it a wrap,” Cowherd declared.

The numbers back up Cowherd’s bold assessment. During recent practice sessions, Sanders showcased remarkable efficiency despite limited opportunities.

In both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, the rookie demonstrated the poise and precision that made him a standout at Colorado.

Joe Flacco finished the day completing 9 of 14 passes with one touchdown. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel each attempted 16 throws, with Pickett connecting on nine while Gabriel completed 11 and recorded two scores.

Sanders threw just nine passes but completed seven, with three finding the end zone during 7-on-7 work.

While veterans typically receive more repetitions early in the process, Sanders has maximized every opportunity.

Coach Kevin Stefanski downplayed the significance of rep distribution during rookie minicamp, but Shedeur’s performance speaks louder than practice rotation decisions.

Cowherd dismissed the hype surrounding other contenders in the competition. Despite Flacco potentially receiving the early starting nod based on experience, the analyst believes Sanders will eventually take control of the offense.

The former Colorado standout’s combination of accuracy and touchdown production suggests he could accelerate his development timeline significantly.

