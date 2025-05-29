Insider Reveals Major Update About Dawand Jones

The Cleveland Browns desperately need to fix their issues at left tackle.

Dawand Jones is the leading candidate to take over, but his injury concerns are a major red flag.

Fortunately, it seems like the 23-year-old is not only back to full strength but also thriving.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Jones has looked as agile as he has since entering the NFL.

“Jones, coming off surgery in December to repair a broken fibula, looked as fit and fluid as he has since he was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round out of Ohio State in 2023. Jones moved well in team drills and is already making a strong case to nail down the left tackle job,” Cabot wrote.

Based on talent and skill, there’s no doubt that Jones is the Browns’ best option, and it’s not particularly close.

Yet, he’s had two major injuries in as many seasons in the league, and availability is often a player’s best ability.

The Browns moved on from offensive line coach Andy Dickerson after just one season and a subpar campaign.

They clearly missed offensive line guru Bill Callahan, but there’s hope for improvement now that they’ve hired former Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren to solve those woes.

They should return to running a similar scheme from the Callahan era, and now that the offensive line is healthy, expect them to bounce back from a very complicated season.

On paper, Jones should be the blindside protector, but if he gets injured again, the Browns will have to seriously consider finding someone else in the 2026 NFL Draft.

