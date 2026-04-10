Colin Cowherd Predicts Browns Will Land Top WR Prospect

The needs for the Cleveland Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft have changed very little since the 2025 season ended. The Browns knew they would need at least one offensive lineman, based on the number of players who were expected to be leaving, and an upgrade at wide receiver, based on the lack of production they received from that group.

Holding the No. 6 overall pick in the first round, the Browns should be able to address either of those needs. They also hold the No. 24 overall pick, which would allow them to satisfy the other need as necessary.

The order in which Cleveland goes about its business in the first round will be the key to their draft. They have done a lot of work on the offensive line this offseason, with almost nothing done at wide receiver, which could make the decision clear.

With that in mind, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd is predicting the Browns will land top wide receiver prospect Carnell Tate with the No. 6 overall pick.

“The best receiver in this draft is Carnell Tate, and Cleveland’s gotten an egregiously bad wide receiver corps. The Browns had the fewest receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. [Tate] just walks in and stars. I think he’s great. He’s strong. He’s got speed. I don’t know if he has the route tree of [Jaxon Smith-Njigba], but I’ll tell you this: catching radius, toughness and speed are really good,” Cowherd said.

Tate has been linked to the Browns for much of the pre-draft process. He is the top prospect at the position in this year’s class, and no one needs a wide receiver more than the Browns do.

At 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, he would satisfy their desire for a big receiver. In addition, with consistent production on an Ohio State team with other top pass catchers, he has shown he can play at the highest level of the college game.

Meanwhile, the Browns need an upgrade for their group that’s currently led by Jerry Jeudy and includes injury-plagued Cedric Tillman and unproven Isaiah Bond and Malachi Corley. Cleveland’s leading receiver last season was rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who would only be helped by the addition of a true No. 1 wideout.

So, with all signs pointing in one direction, it should not be a surprise if the Browns opt for the simplest path and make Tate their initial selection in the upcoming draft.

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Rich Eisen Has Simple Message For Browns At No. 6