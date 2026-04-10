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Rich Eisen Has Simple Message For Browns At No. 6

Jimmy Swartz
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Rich Eisen Has Simple Message For Browns At No. 6
(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)

 

The conversation around the Browns at No. 6 overall has been talked about a lot this offseason.  Wide receiver. Offensive tackle. Trade back. Running back. Quarterback. Every possible direction has been debated at length. But Rich Eisen thinks Cleveland is overcomplicating what should be a straightforward decision.

Take Carnell Tate. Go home.

Eisen made his case for why the Browns should take Tate.

“They got some really good players on offense over the past couple of years. You add Carnell Tate to this mix, and you’re telling the Browns fans, we know you and you know this guy, come on out and watch Cleveland Browns football. Don’t you think that would get people excited?” Eisen asked.

Tate is a Chicago native who played his college ball at Ohio State, a program that carries enormous weight in northeast Ohio. He is 6’3 and 195 pounds with outstanding route running, reliable hands, and the ability to win in all three phases of a route. He had 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season with the Buckeyes, averaging 17.2 yards per catch. Over three seasons in Columbus he caught 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Browns have built something quietly on offense over the last two drafts. Harold Fannin Jr. emerged as a dynamic tight end. Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson give them a legitimate backfield. Adding a true No. 1 receiver would give whoever wins the quarterback competition an actual chance to succeed.

That is the argument for taking Tate at No. 6 and not overthinking it. The Browns do not need to find a solution for 10 positions in one pick. They need a weapon on the outside that changes what opposing defenses have to account for. Tate does exactly that.

The risk, as always, is that the New York Giants at five could take him first. If that happens, Cleveland faces an entirely different set of decisions. But if Tate is still on the board when Andrew Berry goes on the clock, Eisen’s question becomes a very reasonable one.

Would that pick excite Browns fans?

Without question.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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