Colin Cowherd Predicts Score Of Browns-Patriots Game

The Cleveland Browns close out the first half of their season with a Week 8 road matchup against the New England Patriots.

New England sits atop the AFC East at 5-2, presenting a vastly different challenge than the Miami Dolphins squad that Cleveland dismantled 31-6 last week.

The Browns enter at 2-5, stuck at the bottom of the AFC North, but that dominant victory provided the momentum this team badly needed.

Mike Vrabel’s Patriots bring a level of discipline and execution that will present a difficult challenge for the Browns.

Analyst Colin Cowherd remains skeptical about Cleveland’s chances in Foxborough despite the recent win.

“I like the Patriots to win… 28-17,” Cowherd predicted on his show.

The Patriots have won four consecutive games while averaging 30 points per contest, and their defense has been suffocating against the run throughout that stretch.

Cowherd believes that defensive strength will force Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel to throw early and often, a scenario he doesn’t trust Cleveland to navigate successfully.

Cleveland will lean on Quinshon Judkins, the explosive young back who’s quickly become a focal point of the offense.

The plan should emphasize feeding Judkins early and often, allowing Dillon Gabriel to manage the game and avoid being forced into difficult long-yardage passing downs.

If Cleveland can sustain long drives and control possession, New England’s offense will spend more time on the sideline.

That scenario would allow the Browns’ defense to stay fresh throughout the afternoon.

