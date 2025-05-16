Colin Cowherd Predicts When Shedeur Sanders Will Start

As the Cleveland Browns head into the summer with five quarterbacks on the roster, Shedeur Sanders continues drawing attention.

With the NFL’s full 2025 schedule now released, fans have begun speculating about when Sanders might make his first NFL start.

At some point, Cleveland’s coaching staff will want to evaluate him in live action, though whether that opportunity comes before fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel remains uncertain.

Colin Cowherd recently shared his prediction on “The Herd” regarding Sanders’ potential debut timeline.

“I think it’ll be either Sunday, October 12th or Sunday, November 9th because the Browns’ schedule is brutal,” Cowherd said.

"This is an ownership group that likes headlines at quarterback."@ColinCowherd gives his prediction for when Shedeur Sanders will make his first NFL start. pic.twitter.com/SLuC6KkQmd — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 15, 2025

Cowherd believes Cleveland ownership, with their history of pursuing high-profile quarterbacks and media attention, will eventually push for Sanders to start, particularly if the team struggles early.

He anticipates a difficult beginning for the Browns, potentially going winless or securing just a single victory in their first stretch of games.

In this scenario, Cowherd suggests the coaching staff would try delaying Sanders’ debut beyond the October 5 London game, preferring not to subject him to such an intense spotlight immediately.

However, if veteran Joe Flacco falters in that contest or struggles afterward, the demand for Sanders would likely become overwhelming.

The Cleveland Browns’ challenging schedule compounds these issues, featuring numerous difficult matchups and minimal margin for error.

While Flacco might secure wins against teams like Minnesota or Pittsburgh, Cowherd believes the moment for change will arrive soon, especially if offensive production stalls.

From his perspective, Sanders taking over seems inevitable, driven not just by necessity but also by the attention he generates.

