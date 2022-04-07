Colin Cowherd Reveals Why Baker Mayfield’s Market Has Shrunk

The Cleveland Browns are almost three weeks removed from the Deshaun Watson trade.

However, Baker Mayfield remains on the roster.

Everyone has his or her own theories as to why the Browns have not traded Mayfield yet.

Certainly, the plan is to do so somewhat expeditiously.

However, the quarterback market has cooled down.

Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Drew Lock, and Watson have switched teams.

The draft is in a few weeks.

Colin Cowherd offers his theory as to why Mayfield’s market has shrunk.

What Cowherd Said

Baker Mayfield's market has shrunk for a reason… "That's the downside to lots of commercials, a big personality and magazine covers." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/Z7gXPP0BFA — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 6, 2022

Cowherd’s theory is that Mayfield’s appearing in 20 commercials and magazine covers at the onset of his NFL career turned off NFL executives.

“At Home” with Baker Mayfield has a whole new meaning these days. pic.twitter.com/rpX7KwVoBH — Browns Rally Possum (@Browns_Possum) March 23, 2022

He was the “it” guy at first, but finding a second-team while doing that is difficult.

Cowherd cites another example in Cam Newton who did the same thing.

He says Peyton Manning was boring until he stopped playing; he was all about the game during his playing career.

Tom Brady has only recently branched out to do commercials and other non-football-related things in the latter stages of his career.

Cowherd thinks Mayfield made a strategic error with all of the self-marketing because now league executives wonder “if they can fold Baker into their culture”.

He has his own big personality similar to Johnny Manziel.

And he has been very outspoken.

What’s happened is Baker Mayfield talks too much. He spoke about the injury before the team wanted him to do it. Complained after games that he wasn’t put in the best situations. He sent out a tweet about leaving and now this trade. It’s about him not the team.#Browns x #NFL — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) March 17, 2022

Cowherd calls him “a talented bridge” that teams will not build around.

Conclusion

Cowherd calls Mayfield one of the top 26 quarterbacks who “showed us what mattered”, and he believes it turned people off.

There is likely truth to this, but Mayfield’s other extenuating circumstances do not help either.

They include a nearly $19 million salary for 2022 and his recovery from an injury-plagued and underwhelming 2021 season.

How it all turns out remains to be seen, but it would be shocking if the Browns went to training camp in July with Mayfield on the roster.

Something will happen; we just have to wait and see where and when Mayfield goes.