Projecting Amari Cooper’s First Year With The Browns

One of the most exciting acquisitions for the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 offseason is wide receiver, Amari Cooper.

Cooper is a disciplined veteran and exquisite route runner that will be a huge boost for the Browns offense.

Exactly how much of a boost he will provide is harder to predict.

There are so many variables in the mix including who the quarterback will be.

Will it be Deshaun Watson or in the event of a suspension, Jacoby Brissett?

Also, how will Coach Stefanski’s offense adjust for the new quarterback, regardless of whether it is Watson or Brissett?

Making Comparisons

The best way to project is to look backward.

Let’s look at three data points.

The first is Jarvis Landry in 2020 with the Browns under Coach Stefanski.

Landry had 840 yards and three touchdowns.

He was targeted 101 times and caught 72 passes.

Tip toe touchdown by Jarvis Landry😤 pic.twitter.com/ATO6gaz7A8 — Everything Cleveland (@everythingcle_) December 6, 2020

The second is Amari Cooper in 2021 with the Cowboys.

In 15 games, he had 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

He was targeted 104 times and caught 68 passes.

WR Amari Cooper averages over the last 3 years: 79.8 receptions (5/game)

1056 receiving yards (67.5/game)

7 TDs (.46 TD/game) Not a bad pickup by AB for the 27 yr old WR. Go #Browns — Dave @ BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY_dave) March 12, 2022

The final one is Brandin Cooks in 2020 with Watson and the Texans.

Cooks had 1,150 yards and six touchdowns.

He was targeted 119 times and caught 81 passes.

Let’s bring this to Cleveland in 2022 time to reunite Deshaun Watson and Brandin Cooks #Browns. pic.twitter.com/J03kQByznh — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) April 4, 2022

Projecting Based On Comparisons

With all of this being said, it seems as though Browns fans can expect Cooper to have Cooks-like numbers in 2022 assuming Watson is the quarterback for 17 games.

Cooper is the WR1, and barring another free agent signee, he is the most experienced in a very young wide receivers room consisting of Anthony Schwartz, Demetric Felton, and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

He will be an excellent mentor to these young players.

No April Fools joke here: DPJ will take a massive leap for the #Browns next year with Amari Cooper being WR1. -17.6 yards per catch in 2021

-3rd best in the NFL pic.twitter.com/c8EjvZInho — Mac (@tha_buffalo) April 1, 2022

In the end, Cooper should finish the 2022 regular season with over 1,000 yards with between six and eight touchdowns.

He will have approximately 75 catches.

Intangibles Make This A Difficult Exercise

What we don’t know is with whom Watson will develop chemistry.

It could be one of the younger guys.

There is also David Njoku who can be a big playmaker.

A healthy Kareem Hunt adds a missed element to the passing game in 2022.

Then, there is the possibility of Brissett starting games.

That throws a wrench into these projections as well.

Regardless, the Browns got Cooper because he is a playmaker so no matter who is throwing to him or who else is lined up as a receiver, the team is expecting big results from him.