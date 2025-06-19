Browns Nation

Thursday, June 19, 2025
Colin Cowherd Rips Shedeur Sanders After Recent Speeding Incident

Yagya Bhargava
Colin Cowherd Rips Shedeur Sanders After Recent Speeding Incident
Shedeur Sanders faced a significant setback in his quest to secure a spot on the Cleveland Browns roster.

The former Colorado quarterback was stopped by police shortly after midnight in Strongsville, Ohio, for excessive speeding.

Sanders was clocked driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone, creating a 41 mph violation that represents both a safety concern and a public relations nightmare for someone fighting to prove his NFL readiness.

The incident has drawn criticism from unexpected sources, including analysts like Colin Cowherd, who previously supported his professional prospects.

“Now in the last couple of months, two things have turned me off to Shedeur Sanders, who I have championed,” Colin Cowherd said on The Herd. “That cringy, awful ‘legendary’ draft room. Bro, you’re a B prospect. Ya know, your dad is Prime Time, who led with his ego for years. You gotta have a little self-awareness…. And now this… 100 mph… Sorry, don’t minimize it, don’t pander. This is not good for a quarterback. Not good. As of today… I don’t think about him the same.”

Cowherd’s commentary reflects a broader concern about Sanders’ judgment and maturity.

The FS1 host had been among Sanders’ most vocal advocates after his surprising draft slide, making his criticism particularly damaging.

Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft as a projected first-round selection with apparent roster security.

Instead, he tumbled to the fifth round, where Cleveland selected him in what many viewed as a developmental pick rather than an immediate contributor.

The speeding incident compounds existing challenges for Sanders within the Browns organization.

Current depth chart projections place him fourth among quarterbacks, behind veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, plus rookie Dillon Gabriel who was drafted ahead of him.

Reports had suggested Sanders was tracking toward making the final 53-man roster, providing optimism for the former Colorado and Jackson State standout.

Those prospects now appear considerably more uncertain as the Browns evaluate whether his off-field decision-making aligns with their organizational standards.

