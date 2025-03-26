Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFC Team Has Become The ‘Browns’

The Cleveland Browns have been battling injuries and inconsistency at quarterback, and they’re not the only ones.

The New York Giants have undergone a complete shift under center, with two veterans now poised to change the team’s trajectory.

But not everyone is convinced it’s the right move.

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Giants, with a striking comparison to the Browns.

“The Giants have really become the Cleveland Browns,” Cowherd said on “The Herd.” “I’m dead serious. Where I like the offensive head coach. [Kevin] Stefanski won 11 games, rotated four quarterbacks and got to the playoffs. That’s all I’ve ever needed to see. He’s a good coach. Brian Daboll won a playoff game with Daniel Jones. That’s all I need to know. The rest of the organizations are trouble. I like the coach, they’ve got some good defensive players, and they are a sideshow at quarterback. The difference is, this morning, Cleveland’s gonna get Shedeur Sanders. The Giants are stuck with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. So Cleveland is now a better version of the Giants.”

The Browns do find themselves navigating a complex quarterback situation.

Trading for Kenny Pickett doesn’t seem like a solution, and with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the team faces critical decisions about their future under center.

Many supporters believe drafting Sanders represents the most logical path forward.

Stefanski appears aware of the challenges, making strategic moves to strengthen the offensive infrastructure.

He brought in Sanders Davis and Ben Wilkerson as assistant offensive line coaches, signaling a commitment to building robust protection regardless of who plays quarterback.

The Browns’ current landscape blends potential with uncertainty.

Their draft position offers a prime opportunity to reset the quarterback trajectory, but lingering indecision has drawn comparisons to other NFL franchises struggling with instability at the most important position.

