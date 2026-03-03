Analyst Reveals Why Carnell Tate Is Right Choice For Browns

With each day that goes by, the Cleveland Browns are getting that much closer to having to decide what they will do with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The positions sometimes change, but the primary targets have remained consistent, for the most part.

The Browns need a wide receiver and an offensive tackle, and they could be tempted by a safety or perhaps even a high-rising quarterback. It will likely depend on how much the Browns can accomplish during the offseason before the first round of the draft in late April.

Analyst Garrett Bush recently revealed why wide receiver Carnell Tate is the right choice for the Browns at No. 6, as he believes he is ready for the NFL right now.

“He makes big plays. He has great long speed. The thing I like about him, is he’s smooth, man. This dude runs every route on the field. He makes pro-type catches. He’s the quintessential, ‘I’m a pro,'” Bush said.

Tate has seemingly separated himself from the other wide receiver prospects in this class. Jordyn Tyson was on almost equal footing with him early in the process, and Makai Lemon has been rising up the board recently, but the Ohio State star is likely to be the first receiver taken. Unfortunately for Cleveland, that might be to the New York Giants at No. 5.

The big-play component that Bush mentions can be seen in Tate’s final college season. He made 51 receptions for 875 yards, which is an average of 17.2 yards per catch. He also added nine touchdowns in just 11 games played.

Tate ran a somewhat disappointing time of 4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, so he likely will look to improve on that before his Pro Day. But at 6-foot-3, he would give the Browns a big receiver they currently need.

If Tate is not the pick at No. 6, the Browns could pivot to offensive linemen Spencer Fano, Francis Mauigoa, or Monroe Freeling or safety Caleb Downs. Quarterback Ty Simpson is also gaining some momentum.

Then, Cleveland can address the position they did not take in the top 10 with their pick at No. 24 overall, or trade up to get the next player they want.

