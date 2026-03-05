Former Browns Coach Raves About Todd Monken

To Cleveland Browns fans, Todd Monken is something of an unknown commodity. Although he has enjoyed many years in the NFL, he has never been a head coach, and no one knows how he’ll handle the high-pressure that comes with it.

But to those who have worked closely with him, Monken is a solid coach who is ready to take on the tough task of leading a team. Gregg Williams, who once spent time with the Browns as defensive coordinator, worked with Monken with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Williams reminded fans that Monken comes from a football-centric family and “brought out the best” from the wide receiver corps while with the Jaguars.

“I’ve had the luxury to work with Todd Monken before at the Jacksonville Jaguars. Todd is a really, really good football coach and comes from a coaching family. I watched him do a really good job of coaching and bringing out the best in those guys [from the Jacksonville Jaguars]. He had some high-maintenance wide receivers on that team, and he handled that whole thing,” Williams said.

Williams and Monken didn’t get a lot of time side-by-side, but it was enough to leave an impression on Williams. And his comment about Monken’s work with wide receivers is very good news for Browns fans.

There were definite uncertainties about Monken when Cleveland hired him, but people were happy to see his deep well of knowledge when it comes to offense, especially wide receivers. The team needs a major and immediate improvement with that part of the roster, and Monken could be the man who provides it.

If Monken can work well with Cleveland’s wide receiver unit, it could lead the team in a new, productive direction on offense. Of course, he needs to know who he is coaching first, so general manager Andrew Berry has to decide if he pursues someone like Carnell Tate in the draft.

Because he has never been a head coach, there isn’t a track record to look back on for judgment. Instead, the words of other coaches are what people can pay attention to. Williams has been involved with the NFL since the 90s and he has worked with countless people.

His view of Monken says a lot.

