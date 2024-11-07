Browns Nation

Thursday, November 7, 2024
College QB Linked To Browns In Latest NFL Mock Draft

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 12: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have struggled for the past quarter century at one of the most important positions on the field: quarterback.

After quarterback Deshaun Watson went down this season, the Browns turned to Jameis Winston.

Winston became the 39th player in the past 25 seasons to have started at least one game at the position.

That much instability at quarterback is part of the reason Cleveland has made just four postseason appearances during that time, especially as the league’s offenses have developed into pass-friendly schemes.

It’s also why nearly each 2025 NFL mock draft has linked the Browns to a quarterback.

Analyst Chris Trapasso’s most recent draft is no different.

In his latest mock draft, the analyst has the Browns as the No. 5 overall selection, taking Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

“Who knows what the Browns will do in 2025 with Deshaun Watson, but even if ownership wants its uber-expensive quarterback on the field next season, he will be coming off a torn Achilles, which can sometimes be a 12-month injury,” Trapasso wrote, adding, “Here, Cleveland essentially stashes the high-upside Milroe on the roster.”

The Browns have a 2-7 record, and they are currently tied with seven other franchises for the worst record in the league.

Cleveland could continue to lose contests and advance further up the draft rankings, and only one other quarterback – Miami’s Cam Ward – is listed above Milroe in the recent projections.

Trapasso also has quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Garrett Nussmeier as potential top 10 picks, going to the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants, respectively.

