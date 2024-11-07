Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 6, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson Has Played His Last NFL Game

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson Has Played His Last NFL Game

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on as they play the Washington Commanders in the first half at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns appear poised for significant changes following a tumultuous season marked by disappointment.

After their bold move to acquire Deshaun Watson with a record-breaking contract, the team’s vision of securing their franchise quarterback has unraveled.

Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury, coupled with mounting off-field concerns, has cast doubt on his future in Cleveland.

When confronted about Watson’s status, GM Andrew Berry’s non-committal response sparked widespread speculation.

NFL Analyst Doug Gottlieb interpreted this as a telling sign, suggesting Watson’s time in Cleveland—and possibly the NFL—might be drawing to a close.

“I think the Browns have said everything they want to say without saying a word… Does Deshaun Watson play another snap in the NFL? I think the likelihood is no… My guess is: he’s played his last NFL game,” Gottlieb remarked.

Watson’s tenure with the Browns tells a story of unfulfilled expectations.

In three seasons, he’s started just 19 games, hampered by an 11-game suspension and two season-ending injuries, accumulating a mediocre 9-10 record.

His 2023 campaign ended prematurely in Week 7 with a 1-5 record and a dismal 33.8 Total QBR—ranking second-to-last among qualified quarterbacks, barely above rookie Bryce Young.

The statistics paint a stark picture: 19 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 70 sacks during his Browns stint.

The offensive struggles under Watson have been evident.

The Browns rank near the bottom in key categories: 31st in yards per game (274.4), 28th in passing yards per game (183.4), and 28th in points per game (16.4).

Most concerning, the team failed to break the 20-point barrier in any game with Watson at the helm this season.

Now sitting at 2-7, the Browns face the New Orleans Saints on November 17, with questions about their quarterback situation looming larger than ever.

NEXT:  Bleacher Report Names 1 Player The Browns Should Sign In 2025 Free Agency
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation