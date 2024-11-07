Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson Has Played His Last NFL Game

The Cleveland Browns appear poised for significant changes following a tumultuous season marked by disappointment.

After their bold move to acquire Deshaun Watson with a record-breaking contract, the team’s vision of securing their franchise quarterback has unraveled.

Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury, coupled with mounting off-field concerns, has cast doubt on his future in Cleveland.

When confronted about Watson’s status, GM Andrew Berry’s non-committal response sparked widespread speculation.

NFL Analyst Doug Gottlieb interpreted this as a telling sign, suggesting Watson’s time in Cleveland—and possibly the NFL—might be drawing to a close.

“I think the Browns have said everything they want to say without saying a word… Does Deshaun Watson play another snap in the NFL? I think the likelihood is no… My guess is: he’s played his last NFL game,” Gottlieb remarked.

🎙️@GottliebShow: "Does Deshaun Watson play another snap in the NFL? I think the likelihood is 𝗡𝗢." pic.twitter.com/jUZ2C62BoH — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) November 7, 2024

Watson’s tenure with the Browns tells a story of unfulfilled expectations.

In three seasons, he’s started just 19 games, hampered by an 11-game suspension and two season-ending injuries, accumulating a mediocre 9-10 record.

His 2023 campaign ended prematurely in Week 7 with a 1-5 record and a dismal 33.8 Total QBR—ranking second-to-last among qualified quarterbacks, barely above rookie Bryce Young.

The statistics paint a stark picture: 19 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 70 sacks during his Browns stint.

The offensive struggles under Watson have been evident.

The Browns rank near the bottom in key categories: 31st in yards per game (274.4), 28th in passing yards per game (183.4), and 28th in points per game (16.4).

Most concerning, the team failed to break the 20-point barrier in any game with Watson at the helm this season.

Now sitting at 2-7, the Browns face the New Orleans Saints on November 17, with questions about their quarterback situation looming larger than ever.

NEXT:

Bleacher Report Names 1 Player The Browns Should Sign In 2025 Free Agency