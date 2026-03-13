Corey Bojorquez Opens Up About Re-Signing With Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ roster is slated to look a lot differently in 2026 than it did in 2025. The front office has been aggressive in its pursuit of adding marquee free agents, including some offensive linemen and defensive players, to this point.

Finding new talent can help change the team’s perspective and be a boost to the locker room, but there’s also something to be said about retaining players who have been with the team for years. While the Browns are still looking to revamp much of their special teams, it was announced that Corey Bojorquez is coming back as the punter. The team’s website shared some of his comments, which highlighted his excitement for sticking with the Browns.

“This is a place we’ve been for now going to be over half my career,” Bojorquez said. “So, to have that continuity and be here with a lot of the players, and I’m excited for the new coaching staff, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

As Bojorquez mentioned, Cleveland has been home for him for a long chunk of his NFL career, and he seems to like playing for this city and this team. He’s led the league in punts over the past two seasons, which is something the offense will work on in the coming weeks and months.

Even if they have to punt a lot this year, Browns fans can take solace in the fact that Bojorquez knows what he’s doing and that he’s been a part of this team for years. It’ll be interesting to see how the special unit performs with a new coordinator, but all signs to this point are that things are looking up for this team in all facets of the game.

There could be some growing pains, as there often are when teams get a lot of new players and a shuffled coaching staff, but for a team that has won eight games over the past two seasons, change is the necessary formula for getting back on the right track.

Bojorquez is ready for the changes, and fans are antsy to see what other moves they make in the weeks leading up to the season.

