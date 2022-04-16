Could Baker Mayfield Be Traded To The Cardinals?

The Cleveland Browns continue to search for a trade partner for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The young quarterback is awaiting his new home after the team acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Thus far, there doesn’t appear to be much momentum on a Mayfield trade.

Although, that could quickly change with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray possibly sitting out next season.

That being said, the Cardinals could have interest in a Mayfield trade, assuming Murray does actually sit out.

Murray Madness

In 2019, the Cardinals selected Murray with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Murray is a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback and helped lead the Cardinals to the postseason last season.

However, the 24-year-old is not pleased with playing under his current contract.

In fact, it sounds like Murray won’t play unless he gets a new deal.

Kyler Murray is not expected to play unless he gets a new contract with the Cardinals, per @tompelissero pic.twitter.com/SRDhzh6JVG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2022

It’s unknown if the Cardinals are ready to commit big money to Murray.

He has played well in the regular season, but looked awful during the postseason.

Murray completed 19-of-34 passing attempts for 137 yards and two interceptions in their playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

That being said, the front office might be hesitant to offer Murray a long-term deal.

They very well could let Murray sit out and bring in another quarterback while they discuss a new deal.

Mayfield To Arizona?

The Browns should take advantage of this opportunity and strike now.

It doesn’t sound like the Cardinals and Murray are close on an extension.

In fact, it doesn’t appear the organization has attempted to re-sign the young quarterback at all.

The #Cardinals have yet to make a contract offer to Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray, whose agent, Erik Burkhardt, informed the team weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table, per sources. Other teams are monitoring closely; Arizona insists Murray won’t be traded. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2022

That being said, the front office seems unlikely to give in to Murray’s demands now.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see them go after Mayfield in a trade.

The former first overall pick of the Browns has experienced plenty of success in the NFL.

He has a postseason victory under his belt and is on a one-year deal.

The Cardinals could potentially use Mayfield for next season, while they figure out this Murray situation.

It doesn’t seem like they want to trade Murray, but things change fast in the NFL.

The Cardinals could very well give the Browns a call here soon and see what they want for Mayfield.

At this point, the Browns should take whatever the Cardinals offer and get the $18 million salary off their books.

This all depends on whether or not Murray is actually going to sit out.

Honestly, this could be something that is drawn out until closer to training camp.

Although, fans shouldn’t be shocked if the Cardinals get fed up with Murray and bring in Mayfield for the upcoming season.