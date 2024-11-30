Browns Nation

Saturday, November 30, 2024
Courtland Sutton Responds To Jerry Jeudy’s Warning To Broncos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 24: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 13, a Monday Night Football contest.

Both teams have had their ups and downs this season, but the Browns have especially struggled this year.

Thankfully, they are coming off a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, so they have some life heading into this matchup.

While both teams are working hard to prepare and try to win this game, there are also other underlying storylines to consider.

One of which, is the fact that Jerry Jeudy was traded to the Browns from the Steelers before the season started.

This is a revenge game of sorts for Jeudy, and he recently told analyst Tony Grossi that he wants to “whip their a****” in this game.

His old teammate, Courtland Sutton was asked by reporter Troy Renck about his reaction to this comment.

“Man, he’s a competitor. That’s my brother, I have so much love and respect for Jerry, and I think that he’s one of the most talented guys that I’ve shared the field with from any level of football,” Sutton said.

Sutton didn’t throw any trash talk back toward Jeudy and instead used his time and platform to build up his former teammate and friend.

Jeudy and Sutton seemingly share a strong bond, and while they might be friends off the field, they will work hard on the field to ensure that their team comes away with the victory.

Jeudy has started to find a rhythm with Jameis Winston, and if that continues in this game, Sutton and the Broncos could be in trouble.

Browns Nation