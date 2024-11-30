T.J. Watt Breaks Silence About Myles Garrett’s ‘Best Pass Rusher’ Claim

Much of the focus going into last week’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers pointed to two of the best defensive players in the NFL today.

Cleveland’s Myles Garrett finished with better numbers – and more importantly, the victory – in a matchup between him and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt.

Both players have been successful as defensive anchors for their respective teams, and both have won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award since 2020.

Garrett seemingly took a shot at Watt after the game, telling viewers that he was the best pass rusher in the NFL after recording three first-half sacks to help his team earn a 24-19 victory.

Watt had been mostly quiet following his team’s loss, but he broke his silence on Friday during his team’s final press conference this week to make sure his Cleveland counterpart knew his stance about Garrett claiming last season’s DPOY award.

“It’s got nothing to do with Myles Garrett as a person, as a player. I think he’s a hell of a player. It’s the voting system and what you need to do to get those (awards),” Watt said.

T.J. Watt says he didn’t have an issue with Myles Garrett as a person after he won DPOY, his frustration stemmed from the voting process. “I think he’s a hell of a player.” Before last week’s game, Garrett said he didn’t hear from Watt after winning and wanted an apology. pic.twitter.com/nEokf3tF6T — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 29, 2024

Pittsburgh’s pass-rusher added that he was not focused on the DPOY this season; instead, his focus is on helping his team win games and make another appearance in the postseason.

The Browns and Steelers will face off again in just over a week in Pittsburgh, providing another opportunity for fans to see two of the best defensive players on the field together.

NEXT:

David Njoku Sends 3-Word Message Ahead Of Broncos Game