Browns Nation

Monday, March 10, 2025
Insider Reveals Why Myles Garrett Likely Changed His Mind About Trade Request

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Insider Reveals Why Myles Garrett Likely Changed His Mind About Trade Request
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

 

What began as trade speculation transformed into celebration as the Cleveland Browns franchise cornerstone made a decision that shocked many around the league.

For Browns fans who had been bracing for the worst, Sunday delivered a stunning reversal of fortune.

Cleveland Browns fans can now exhale—Myles Garrett isn’t going anywhere.

The All-Pro defensive end has agreed to a mammoth four-year extension worth $40 million per season, with $123.5 million guaranteed.

This surprising development comes just weeks after Garrett had reportedly requested a trade, seeking to join a more competitive team.

What exactly changed Garrett’s mind? Insider Mary Kay Cabot offered revealing insights during a recent episode of “The Orange and Brown Talk” podcast,

“When Myles got turned down for the meeting by Jimmy Haslam, I think it really showed him that the Browns are in solidarity, so much so they are in alignment, and they locked arms, and they basically said, we are not budging on this issue. And I think it really hit home for him,” Cabot said.

The team’s unwavering stance left Garrett with limited options.

Pursuing his trade demand would have meant a potentially messy holdout, substantial financial penalties, and possibly alienating the fanbase that had embraced him since his arrival.

Interestingly, owner Jimmy Haslam’s refusal to meet with Garrett—a move that might typically draw criticism—instead garnered support from many who viewed it as necessary for maintaining organizational stability.

Facing these realities, Garrett apparently reassessed his position.

Rather than forcing a contentious standoff that could damage his reputation and relationship with the franchise, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year chose the path of reconciliation and recommitment.

The timing couldn’t be better for a Cleveland team looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-14 campaign in 2024.

With Garrett now officially the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player, the Browns have secured their cornerstone defender for the foreseeable future, giving fans renewed hope that better days lie ahead.

Browns Nation