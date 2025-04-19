Browns Nation

Saturday, April 19, 2025
Craig Carton Believes Browns Already Announced Their No. 2 Pick

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Craig Carton Believes Browns Already Announced Their No. 2 Pick
(Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for BMG )

 

The Cleveland Browns’ draft strategy might have been inadvertently revealed through an unexpected baseball comparison.

During a pre-draft news conference, Browns general manager Andrew Berry fielded a question about Colorado’s two-way sensation Travis Hunter and his value at pick No. 2.

His response? He referenced Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ legendary two-way star to highlight Hunter’s rare versatility. That bold comparison sparked conversation, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

Analyst Craig Carton wasted no time interpreting Berry’s comparison on a recent segment of ‘Breakfast Ball,’ suggesting the Browns have essentially telegraphed their selection.

“Yeah, to me, Andrew Berry just announced what the Browns are doing in six days,” Carton said. “Because you can’t come out and compare the kid to Shohei Ohtani and then not draft him.”

While comparing Hunter to Ohtani might initially seem ambitious, given Ohtani’s four All-Star selections and three MVP awards, the parallel makes sense when considering truly elite two-way athletes.

Ohtani earned two AL MVP awards as both a pitcher and hitter with the Angels before signing his record-breaking 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers.

Even after missing the entire season as a pitcher due to surgery, he claimed the NL MVP award and helped lead the Dodgers to World Series glory.

Hunter currently sits as the betting favorite to be selected second overall by the Cleveland Browns, though Shedeur Sanders and Abdul Carter remain in the conversation.

As draft day approaches, Berry’s Ohtani comparison may have provided the clearest indication yet of where the Browns are leaning with their premium pick.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation