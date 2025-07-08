Cris Carter Predicts Joe Flacco’s Role With Browns

The Cleveland Browns will enter training camp with one of the most intriguing quarterback competitions in recent memory.

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are vying for the starting job, creating a pivotal decision that could define the franchise’s trajectory for years to come.

Former NFL wide receiver Cris Carter recently offered his perspective on how the Browns should approach their QB situation, specifically regarding the 40-year-old veteran.

“Flacco is an emergency, a band-aid. If you start hemorrhaging out blood and everything, Flacco can stop the bleeding,” Carter said, via “Fully Loaded.”

The assessment reflects a practical view of Flacco’s current role within the organization.

He demonstrated his value in 2023, with Cleveland winning four of his five late-season starts and making the playoffs.

His experience and leadership remain valuable assets, though the franchise appears committed to developing younger talent.

Pickett, acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, seems positioned as the front-runner for the starting job.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback brings familiarity with the AFC North and represents a middle ground between veteran stability and youthful potential.

As rookies, Gabriel and Sanders add another layer of complexity to the competition.

Sanders particularly stands out after his surprising fall to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

His strong showing during offseason camps has generated buzz throughout the organization.

Reports suggest Sanders displayed impressive precision, poise and natural leadership qualities that caught the attention of coaches and veterans alike.

Carter also hinted toward backing the rookie for the starting position, mentioning his rapid adjustment to the NFL.

NEXT:

Lonzo Ball Names 2 Must-See Browns Players