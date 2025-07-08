Lonzo Ball Names 2 Must-See Browns Players

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new star in town.

Newly acquired Lonzo Ball can’t wait to watch two of the hottest names in town right now.

When asked about joining the Cavs, the former No. 2 pick admitted that he wanted to watch Myles Garrett and Shedeur Sanders play (via SleeperCavs):

“I’ve got to go see Shedeur, man. Myles Garrett, too. I’m there,” Ball said.

Zo's ready to go see Shedeur and Myles Garrett ‼️

Garrett will be there from the jump, anchoring the Browns’ solid defensive line and trying to make a run at another Defensive Player of the Year award.

As for Sanders, that might be a different story.

He most likely will enter the team as the fourth guy in the pecking order.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean he won’t get an opportunity at some point in the season.

There are no guarantees about any of his competitors, and given the size of his fan base and media platform, everyone will likely pressure the Browns to give him a chance if things don’t go well early on.

Sanders is a celebrity, and while the last thing the Browns need right now is another distraction at the quarterback position, he’s going to draw eyeballs to the team even when he’s not playing.

As for Lonzo, he could be just what the Cavs need after a tough second-round exit, bringing in some pesky and physical defense and a big-bodied guard to hold his ground against bigger players on the defensive end of the court.

