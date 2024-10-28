Browns Nation

Monday, October 28, 2024
Cris Collinsworth Honors Jim Donovan On Sunday

34th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis - Dinner
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis)

 

The Sunday Night Football game featured the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, but former Cleveland Browns broadcaster Jim Donovan earned a special tribute during the contest.

Donovan – who served as the voice of the Browns for nearly a quarter of a century – passed away on Saturday, losing his battle with cancer at the age of 68.

On Sunday night, he was remembered by his one-time broadcasting partner Cris Collinsworth on the NBC broadcast (via X).

“First partner ever,” Collinsworth said, adding, “Just so immensely talented. And loved. One of the sweetest guys you’ll ever meet. He will be sorely missed.”

Additionally, Collinsworth’s current play-by-play partner, Mike Tirico, shared his thoughts about the situation.

“All of us in the sportscasting world saddened; the loss of Jim Donovan to cancer,” Tirico said.

Tirico noted that Donovan was Collinsworth’s original partner on NBC as the pair covered football games before the late broadcaster became the voice of the Browns.

Several tributes before, during, and after the game recognized the late broadcaster on Sunday as the news of his passing traveled the media landscape.

Donovan served as the play-by-play analyst for the Browns from 1999 – the franchise’s rebirth – until 2023.

During the summer, Donovan unexpectedly announced his retirement as well as his battle with cancer.

Several players and coaches shared their thoughts about the legendary broadcaster after the game.

Donovan was inducted into the Browns Legend program this year, joining kicker Phil Dawson as the only two members of the 2024 class.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

