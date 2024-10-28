Jameis Winston Has Already Surpassed Deshaun Watson In One Key Stat

The Cleveland Browns finally awoke offensively on Sunday, recording 401 total offensive yards and 29 points – the first time this season they’ve eclipsed 18 points in a single game – to earn a 29-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Cleveland started veteran Jameis Winston for the first time, and the veteran finished the game completing 27 of his 41 pass attempts for 334 yards and three touchdowns, the highest passing total for a Browns quarterback since the 2023 regular season.

In fact, Winston surpassed injured starter Deshaun Watson in one key stat on Sunday, throwing for over 300 yards in a contest.

In three seasons and 19 total games, Watson has never surpassed 290 passing yards in a Browns uniform.

Watson’s highest total in Cleveland came in against the Tennessee Titans in September 2023 as the quarterback threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-3 victory.

Since that game, Watson has only eclipsed the 200-yard mark twice, and neither time was in 2024.

Winston’s three touchdown passes in the game were as many total touchdowns as the Browns had in October with Watson running the offense.

The veteran quarterback only stepped into the role this week after Watson suffered a torn Achilles in his right leg, and the Browns’ backup for their previous game – Dorian Thompson-Robinson – was uncertain to play after injuring his finger in the 21-14 loss to Cincinnati in Week 7.

Winston energized his team and found a new gear for this offense, giving the franchise hope that this 30-year-old quarterback can do the same thing that Joe Flacco did for the Browns last season to lead Cleveland on an improbable playoff run.

