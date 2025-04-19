Cris Collinsworth Predicts Browns’ Draft Pick At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns have analysts stumped about what the franchise will do with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While most individuals originally pointed to the Browns filling their need at quarterback, those predictions changed once Cleveland signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco earlier this month.

Now, analysts are focusing on other positions for the pick, suggesting the Browns will take a quarterback later in the draft.

Analyst Cris Collinsworth continued to point to an offensive player that Cleveland will take in his latest mock draft predictions, saying that the Browns will take Travis Hunter and focus his efforts on becoming a star wide receiver.

“I think Cleveland is going to give him a chance at receiver, and we’ll see where it goes,” Collinsworth said.

Collinsworth said he was high on Hunter’s chances to become a star wide receiver for his next NFL franchise.

Still, he admitted that Hunter could become a better defensive back in the NFL over the long haul than an NFL receiver.

Collinsworth noted that one reason Hunter may prefer the offensive side is that wide receivers are paid handsomely compared to the league’s cornerbacks.

Playing with both units will be “tough” because of the level of detail needed to excel at each position, Collinsworth said.

The analyst concluded that a 17-game schedule wears out players quickly, providing yet another reason the team should focus Hunter’s talents on only one unit.

Heading into the draft, Hunter has said he wants to continue playing on both sides during his NFL career.

At Colorado, Hunter was both an offensive and defensive starter for the Buffaloes throughout his two-year stint.

NEXT:

NFL Insider Says Browns 'Have Love' For 1 QB Prospect