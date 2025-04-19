NFL Insider Says Browns ‘Have Love’ For 1 QB Prospect

While quarterback speculation initially dominated discussions, recent rumors suggest the Cleveland Browns might be pivoting toward Colorado’s versatile star Travis Hunter instead.

This apparent shift has fueled questions about whether the Browns might consider trading up if another collegiate standout, Shedeur Sanders, begins slipping down draft boards.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently shed light on Cleveland’s perspective regarding Sanders during a SportsCenter segment.

“I know the Browns do have love for Shedeur Sanders, probably not at No. 2 overall at this point, but they like his sort of computer-mind processing ability at the line of scrimmage. I’ll say Browns for fun’s sake. Browns or Giants move up to get him,” Fowler said.

The landing spot for Sanders remains one of the draft’s most compelling storylines.

Should he fall outside the top three selections, which wouldn’t necessarily constitute a true slide, there appears to be no clear destination waiting for him.

The New Orleans Saints, picking ninth overall, could potentially target a quarterback, though they might prioritize strengthening their offensive or defensive fronts instead.

Fowler also mentioned the Pittsburgh Steelers as another potential destination, adding another layer to this developing situation.

If Sanders remains available into the middle or latter portion of the first round, a trade-up scenario becomes increasingly plausible.

The Browns’ reported admiration for Sanders centers on his decision-making acumen and command at the line of scrimmage, though selecting him with their current No. 2 pick seems unlikely.

That being said, the Browns making an aggressive move up the board wouldn’t be surprising—they could view Sanders as a valuable long-term investment worth pursuing if draft circumstances align favorably.

NEXT:

Former Browns WR Shuts Down Retirement Rumor