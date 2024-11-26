Dalvin Tomlinson Had Impressive Stat Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns hung their hat on their defense last season.

They haven’t been as good this year as in the previous campaign, but they’re still a force to be reckoned with.

Notably, not even losing Za’Darius Smith has changed that.

They were at their best in the tough win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Of course, Myles Garrett stole most of the headlines with his sacks, but Dalvin Tomlinson also did an outstanding job.

As pointed out by PFF CLE Browns on X, his ten pressures against the Steelers were tied for the most by any interior defensive lineman in any game this season.

Dalvin Tomlinson had 10 pressures vs the Steelers Tied for the most by an interior D-lineman in a game this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/sZGCGbd9Dn — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 26, 2024

Tomlinson has been an unsung hero for this defense.

It becomes much easier for Garrett and the rest of the pass rush when he’s at his best.

The Browns are still technically in the mix for a playoff spot, and as tough as it might seem, when there’s a will, there’s a way.

The team won’t just wave the white flag and roll over, as they’ve shown by competing hard in two divisional games this season.

The remainder of the schedule won’t get much easier, but this team might be able to build some momentum after such an emotional and hard-fought win over a Super Bowl contender.

If that happens, they will need veterans like Tomlinson to keep pushing and inspiring everybody around them.

It’s been a complicated season, but we’ve seen crazier things happen in this league in the past.

