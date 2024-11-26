Insider Reveals Browns’ Chances To Make Playoffs This Season

The Cleveland Browns still have a chance to make the playoffs.

Nonetheless, it’s a slim chance, but when there’s a will, there’s a way.

As pointed out by Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, they currently have a 1.1% chance of reaching the postseason:

“In 2025, the Browns, who enter Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) with a 1.1% chance to make the playoffs according to FPI, will have a first-round pick for the first time since 2021, and it’s currently projected to be a top-10 selection,” Oyefusi said.

That sets the table for an interesting debate.

While the owners have not officially commented, multiple reports state that they are pressuring Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski to win more games.

Even though they just got contract extensions, they could still be unemployed if that doesn’t happen.

On the other hand, the Browns might be better off not winning another game this season and just giving up on their playoff hopes.

This team isn’t far off from contention with their current roster.

Of course, the lack of young talent to replace the aging veterans is a major concern and another ripple effect from the now-infamous Deshaun Watson trade.

But this team can potentially be a Super Bowl contender with just a couple of adjustments and pieces.

Interestingly, winning games actually reduces their chances to do so.

They could use that top-ten selection to either get a star quarterback or revamp their offensive line, although some believe they’re more likely to trade down and add more draft capital.

Whatever the case, there’s an argument to be made for both stances.

At this point, it seems impossible to predict what this team will do with just six games left in the regular season.

