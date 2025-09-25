Dan Campbell Has Eye-Opening Take On Browns

The Detroit Lions delivered an impressive offensive performance Monday night against Baltimore, but coach Dan Campbell recognizes his team faces a significant challenge heading into Sunday’s matchup with Cleveland.

The Browns’ defense showcased its potential in Week 4 against Green Bay, demonstrating how a disciplined unit can disrupt even talented offenses when opponents aren’t prepared.

Cleveland’s defensive performance against the Packers served as a reminder that strong defensive play can shift game momentum quickly.

The Lions coach acknowledged the challenge Cleveland presents during his appearance on 97.1 The Ticket.

“You see what they did to Green Bay. This defense is for real. This will probably be the best defense we’ve faced to date,” Campbell said.

Campbell emphasized how the Browns’ defensive unit has established itself as a legitimate threat through early-season performances.

Cleveland’s defense has supported its reputation with impressive statistical production through three weeks.

The Browns currently lead the NFL in total yards allowed while holding opponents to just 2.3 yards per carry.

Their disciplined showing against Jordan Love and the Packers highlighted the unit’s capabilities.

The Browns now feature multiple impact players beyond star pass rusher Myles Garrett, creating depth and versatility that demands respect.

Campbell understands that containing a team with Cleveland’s defensive talent requires Detroit to execute at its highest level.

Detroit’s offense has proven effective against Baltimore and Chicago this season.

However, Cleveland’s roster features playmakers like Myles Garrett, rookie Carson Schwesinger, Grant Delpit, Denzel Ward, and others ready to make their impact felt.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledges Detroit won’t be a simple opponent either.

He praised their offensive scheme and coaching, particularly offensive coordinator John Morton’s ability to utilize shifts, motion, and multiple playmakers to challenge defenses consistently.

