Mike Greenberg Drops Bold Take On Browns’ Future

The Cleveland Browns continue working through early-season struggles while sitting at 1-2, but the front office appears focused on a much broader vision.

Cleveland’s draft-day strategy traces back to trading down from the second overall pick to fifth, collecting multiple valuable assets from Jacksonville in the process.

The most significant return was the Jaguars’ 2026 first-round pick, providing future draft flexibility that signals this season isn’t their only focus.

ESPN Cleveland’s Mike Greenberg recently praised the Browns’ draft-day deal with Jacksonville, calling it a move that could reshape their future.

“There will be a lot of quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL draft. So yes, absolutely. I think that trade that they made with the Jaguars could wind up looking like one of the better trades we’ve seen in recent NFL memory,” Greenberg said.

Despite Jacksonville’s current success, Greenberg believes that pick could still land inside the top 10.

That represents prime real estate for a team looking to trade up into the top five for a franchise quarterback.

The franchise is positioning itself for what could be a major reset next year.

Cleveland must now determine whether current quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders can develop into franchise players while maintaining that valuable future asset.

The dream scenario involves one of them proving to be the answer.

Either way, Greenberg believes the Browns have positioned themselves perfectly for 2026.

Cleveland now faces a crucial crossroads as it heads into next spring.

Will Gabriel or Sanders emerge as a franchise quarterback, or will the front office use that coveted first-round pick to trade up for a new signal-caller?

The team’s calculated draft moves have created flexibility for a decision that could alter the franchise’s trajectory for years to come.

