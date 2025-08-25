Browns Nation

Monday, August 25, 2025
Shedeur Sanders Sends Message To Fans Ahead Of Season

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns went into training camp with four healthy quarterbacks.

Shedeur Sanders was one of them, and it looked like he had made a strong case for himself with some solid play in the preseason opener.

Even so, that didn’t do much to move him up the depth chart.

He’s fully expected to make the final roster, but he has a long way to go to get on the field.

The rookie recently took to social media to express his gratitude to the fans.

“Thanks everyone for the [love] and support. There’s a lot to learn from this preseason, but I’m really thankful for the opportunity to be out there. Day by day, rep by rep, I’ll keep learning and getting better,” Sanders posted on Instagram. 

The Browns rolled the dice on Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He might have the highest upside among their quarterbacks, and while the bar isn’t particularly high, that’s still worth something.

Then again, that doesn’t mean he’s entitled to playing time.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns have been under fire for pulling him out of the last preseason game with two minutes left to play.

Fans and some former athletes also called out Stefanski for playing Sanders with backups, stating that the Browns didn’t put him in a position to succeed.

That would be fair criticism talking about QB1 or even QB2, but he’s QB4, and that’s the part of the story most skeptics choose to ignore.

Sanders could turn out to be a good player, but he’s clearly not a part of the Browns’ plans for the early stages of this season.

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a future with the organization or that they don’t want him to do well.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation