Dan Orlovsky Makes Bold Statement About Browns After Week 4

The Cleveland Browns had multiple chances to even their record against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but the AFC North squad came up short in a 20-16 loss during Week 4.

While the Browns struggled to move the football down the field, fans at home spent the early-game windows watching two former quarterbacks from Cleveland excel in their respective team’s wins.

With starter Anthony Richardson injured, veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco entered the game and helped the Colts earn a 27-24 victory over the previously unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Florida, Tampa Bay made a 24-7 halftime lead stick as the Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield earned a 33-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The latter game caught the attention of former NFL quarterback and analyst Dan Orlovsky.

Orlovsky took to X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – as he made a bold statement about where the Browns would be had the organization retained Mayfield’s services instead of making a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“If the Browns kept Baker they’d be the Vikings,” Orlovsky said.

If the Browns kept Baker they’d be the Vikings — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 29, 2024

Minnesota is 4-0 this season despite having their rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy – at one time their presumed starter this year – out for the season due to an injury.

The Vikings have Sam Darnold as their starter this season during their unblemished start to the year.

Orlovsky’s take is certain to rile Browns fans, especially after Watson struggled at times behind an offensive line that had four substitutes playing for the majority of the game.

To be fair, Watson played significantly better than his season-opening performance when he was rightfully panned, and he continues to show improvement each week.

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Explains His Role In Mid-Game Dispute