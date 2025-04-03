Browns Nation

Thursday, April 3, 2025
Dan Orlovsky Predicts Browns’ Starting QB In 2025

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

Entering this offseason, the Cleveland Browns were ready to make a splash.

Though they have stayed busy, the only truly significant move was locking up star defensive end Myles Garrett with a record-breaking contract extension.

But what about quarterback? The Browns did trade for Kenny Pickett, but fans know he’s not the long-term answer.

With rumors swirling, Dan Orlovsky sees one veteran as the Browns’ leader this season.

“I think the things that make sense to me are Kirk Cousins eventually will be with the [Cleveland] Browns, and Aaron Rodgers is already going to the [Pittsburgh] Steelers. I think with the Browns, if you look at it and you go, ‘OK, well, Kenny Pickett,’ if Kirk Cousins becomes their starting quarterback, and they add a player like Travis Hunter … I gotta chance now,” ESPN analyst Orlovsky said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Orlovsky’s vision centers around reuniting Cousins with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who worked with the quarterback with the Minnesota Vikings.

This connection could provide the stability and system familiarity that Cousins lacks with the Atlanta Falcons.

The former NFL QB further elaborates that Cleveland’s roster already contains significant talent, making them an appealing destination for a veteran like Cousins.

Rather than targeting a quarterback with their valuable No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Orlovsky suggests the Browns could add Hunter, potentially creating an immediate contender.

Cousins’ struggles in Atlanta weren’t entirely surprising to NFL observers who noted the system mismatch.

Throughout his career, the quarterback has thrived in structured offenses that maximize his pocket presence and decision-making while minimizing his athletic limitations. Cleveland’s offensive philosophy under Stefanski could provide exactly that framework.

