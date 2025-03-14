Dan Orlovsky Proposes Worrisome QB Situation For Browns

The Cleveland Browns still have plenty of work to do this offseason to fix a league-worst offense that just scored 15.2 points per game in 2024.

All of that starts at quarterback, where they still have Deshaun Watson and his significant salary cap charge, though he likely will miss the entire 2025 season due to his Achilles injury.

Fans are clamoring for a resolution, but they might not like what that could be, as ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky foresees a potentially worrisome QB situation for the Browns in 2025.

Orlovsky said that even though Kenny Pickett was acquired for depth, he may be the Week 1 starter, given the current state of the free agent market.

“There’s a chance Pickett ends up being the opening day starter. I’m curious to see what the Browns do with a few more big-name free agents still out there and Deshaun Watson out because of a retorn Achilles. But Pickett gives them a chance to compete, despite a 15-14 career touchdown-to-interception ratio with the [Pittsburgh] Steelers and [Philadelphia] Eagles,” Orlovsky said.

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are available, but it’s looking like the Steelers and New York Giants could be the teams in the lead for their services.

That leaves Kirk Cousins as the other veteran starter, which wouldn’t get the Browns fan base excited as he is coming off a rough debut year with the Atlanta Falcons.

Cousins has been linked to the Browns, and Wilson recently had a long meeting with Cleveland’s front office, though he left without a deal.

If the Browns don’t sign a veteran, it’s a fair assumption they will use one of their picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to bring in a rookie to compete with Pickett, who is 15-10 in his career as a starter and fresh off a Super Bowl victory as Jalen Hurts’ backup with the Eagles.

Few expected Pickett to be the starter when the Browns traded for him, but it’s starting to look like that could be a reality fans may have to accept.

