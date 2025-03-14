Myles Garrett Hints That He Knows Browns’ QB1 Next Season

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with one clear priority: fixing their quarterback situation.

With Deshaun Watson’s status for 2025 up in the air, general manager Andrew Berry recently made a move to address the position.

The Browns traded for Kenny Pickett to create competition in the quarterback room.

It appears to be just the first step in a larger plan, as speculation continues to build about additional moves the Browns might make.

Amid this uncertainty, defensive star Myles Garrett recently dropped an intriguing hint suggesting he may already know who will be taking snaps next season.

“After conversations, I do have an idea,” Garrett told Andrew Siciliano, via the Browns on X.

Myles has an idea of who our QB1 will be next season 😏 listen to Best Podcast Available with @AndrewSiciliano ➡️ https://t.co/kwkyDHLiKf pic.twitter.com/pdlNylWtcm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 14, 2025

Pressed about whether he was satisfied with that potential choice, Garrett offered a telling response.

“I like it enough to be here, smiling in front of you because I think we have a good chance of that happening and making the most out of it,” he said.

The conversation didn’t stop there.

When Siciliano attempted to get Garrett to share details about the player he believes will take over at quarterback, the All-Pro simply smirked.

“You know I can’t do that,” Garrett said.

The comments reflect confidence in the direction the organization is headed while maintaining the mystery surrounding the quarterback situation.

Garrett’s positive demeanor suggests there may be a solid plan in place.

Though he isn’t revealing who he thinks will be under center next season, his apparent satisfaction speaks volumes.

For a player of Garrett’s caliber to seem content with the quarterback situation after previously requesting a trade indicates the team may have found someone trustworthy.

This matters significantly to a fan base that has endured years of instability at the position.

NEXT:

Former Browns Special Teams Player Signs With Eagles