Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Derrick Henry

The 2024 season is looking like a lost one for the Cleveland Browns, as they hold a 1-6 record, and they will, in all likelihood, drop to 1-7 after this Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are 5-2 and red-hot with a five-game winning streak, and right now, running back Derrick Henry seems unstoppable.

In seven games, Henry is leading the NFL with 873 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, and it is starting to look like he has a real shot at reaching 2,000 rushing yards, if not the league’s all-time single-season rushing record, which is 2,105 yards by Eric Dickerson.

What has impressed people most about how Henry is playing is the fact that he’s 30 years of age, an age at which running backs have historically declined greatly.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said that running backs don’t necessarily have to fall off a cliff at age 30, especially with how well Henry takes care of his body, per Scott Petrak.

#Browns Myles Garrett on #Ravens RB Derrick Henry going strong after 30. pic.twitter.com/1hFyPRr7Wp — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 25, 2024

Pro football players tend to have shorter careers than their pro basketball or Major League Baseball brethren, but medical science has come a long way in just the last 20 years or so, and it has helped men such as Henry remain spry and push the limits of graceful aging.

With Henry carving up defenses, the Ravens are first in points, total yards, first downs, rushing yards and rushing yards per attempt.

Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and he will need to help contain Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is playing outstanding football, so that Henry may need to win Sunday’s game by himself.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Sends 4-Word Message About Trade Rumors