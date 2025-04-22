Dan Orlovsky Turns Heads With Prediction About Rumored Browns Draft Pick

Though the draft won’t officially begin until Thursday night, momentum continues building around one clear possibility: Travis Hunter to the Cleveland Browns.

Nearly every draft analyst believes Cleveland will select the Heisman winner with their No. 2 overall pick.

This sentiment resonates with ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, who recently appeared on 92.3 The Fan’s Afternoon Drive to discuss the Browns’ draft outlook.

During the segment, Orlovsky made a bold prediction that intensified the Hunter-to-Cleveland speculation.

“I think he’s a top 5 playmaker in the NFL. […] You know, one of my favorite qualities of his, is you could throw the ball to him when you shouldn’t as a quarterback, and just because of their body control and their ball skills and their competitive fight, he’s got that,” Orlovsky said.

The fascination is understandable – Hunter captivated the football world in 2024 with his exceptional two-way dominance at wide receiver and cornerback, establishing himself as perhaps the most gifted player to enter the draft in nearly twenty years.

Selecting Hunter would present the Cleveland Browns with unprecedented challenges.

The primary concern centers on whether he can sustain full-time responsibilities on both offense and defense—something virtually non-existent in modern NFL history.

The question extends beyond raw talent to endurance, adaptability, and developmental trajectory.

However, Hunter’s ambition to excel on both sides of the ball represents uncharted territory in today’s specialized league.

The Browns appear willing to embrace his complete skill set rather than limiting his impact to one position.

His unique abilities, combined with his relentless motor, make him truly singular in this draft class.

